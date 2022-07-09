Time Out says

Indulge all your sense in the works of the great Pablo Picasso with this fancy lunch at the Sofitel on Collins

Well, they do say you eat with your eyes – but how about viewing art through your tastebuds? For a limited time, you can do just that thanks to a new collab between the Sofitel on Collins and the NGV.

As part of its Melbourne Winter Masterpieces series, the NGV presents The Picasso Century: a stunning retrospective of the life of Pablo Picasso through some of his greatest works. The Sofitel has expanded on this idea with a bespoke lunch menu at its No35 restaurant that covers the stages of Picasso's career through different courses.

Eat your way through the 'Blue Period' with entrées like leek, blue cheese, blueberries and proscuitto – or opt for the 'Rose Period' beef tartare with patatas bravas. Cubism styling sings in the main course, with Picasso's Spanish heritage explored through a slow-cooked beef dish and dessert of Basque cheesecake with dulce de leche.

The No35 x Picasso lunch is available Thursdays and Fridays from 12.30-2.30pm, with an option for two or three courses, paired with Champagne. You can book your session by clicking here.