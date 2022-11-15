Time Out says

There’s no doubt that the Mornington Peninsula has no short supply of quality wineries and eateries. Pt Leo Estate is one such place, though it still manages to stand out from the crowd.

Set across 130 hectares, Pt Leo Estate perfectly captures the crossover of art, fine dining and grandeur, with two restaurants and an awe-inspiring sculpture park. After a fire ran through the estate in May 2022, both restaurants have been reimagined to capture more of the 180-degree views of the sculpture park, though their luxury offerings remain.

Laura is the finer of the two, providing an elevated experience through high-quality produce and a seasonal menu that champions the region. Laura’s culinary director, Josep Espuga, has built a close relationship with suppliers like Daniel’s Run, Cape Schanck, Tuerong Farm and Nine Tales to curate his set-menu offering that pairs seamlessly with head sommelier Amy Oliver’s considered wine list.

The Pt Leo Restaurant is the hub of the estate, providing a more casual – though still impeccably refined – à la carte offering championing wood-fired fare and the newly introduced hibachi grill. Think rock lobster from Port Phillip Bay, cheese from local dairy farms, and bread created from local Tuerong flour. Much like its sister venue, Laura, the wine list champions all that’s great about Victorian drops.

The sculpture park elevates the estate from a winery to an experience, featuring one of the country’s largest privately-owned collections of contemporary works, with the option of two walks of varying lengths to explore the park. Notable pieces in the park include Share 2020 by New York-based artist KAWS and Deborah Halpern’s Portal to Another Time and Place.

If you’re heading to the estate on the weekend, the Pt Leo Estate Cellar Door offers ‘snackettes’ for those just passing through. On Saturday nights, things get a little fancier with the Champagne, cocktail and caviar bar.

“There is nowhere in Australia you can find such spectacular art, food, and wine with such a stunning backdrop. We can’t wait to see you all again soon,” says Espuga.

Bookings are now open for Laura and Pt Leo Restaurant, with both restaurants reopening in mid-December. To secure a table, head to the Pt Leo Estate website.

Keen to get out of the city? Check out our round-up of the best road trips from Melbourne.