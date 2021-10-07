A new French-inspired bistrot is coming to Collingwood

A brand new French-inspired bistrot is set to call Collingwood home this summer. Restaurateur Scott Pickett's (Matilda 159 Domain, Estelle, Longrain) latest venue, Smith St Bistrot, will prove to be the ideal spot for a casual drink, or spot to schmooze for northside locals.

Designed by designer Sarah Townson of Anthology, the site will feature gothic and art deco undertones and pay homage to classic French bistrots. The all-star team includes head chef Daniel Southern (Bar Margaux, Vue Group) and restaurant manager Tash Sorensen (Embla) who will work alongside Scott Pickett on mastering the venue's je ne sais quoi.

“We want to create something that will become a Smith Street institution. The menu demonstrates Daniel and my classic French training, with dishes inspired by our favourite dining experiences from all across Europe,” says Pickett.

“Smith St Bistrot isn’t just about the food, it’s also a great place to drop in regularly for an awesome cocktail, glass of wine and boutique beer. I want it to feel like those gorgeous old Parisian bistrots that have been there forever. Perfect for locals – seven nights a week.”

As for the menu, guests can expect to cruise on in for a takeaway coffee from 11am onwards; an express lunch in the afternoon of quiche Lorraine or a steak sandwich with pomme frites and peppercorn sauce; or a proper sit-down meal at night of southern rock lobster thermidor or whole flounder with warm gribiche.

On the drinks front, group beverage director Clint Fox will champion organic wines sourced locally and overseas to quench the thirst of natty wine folk. A concise cocktail list will include classic drinks with contemporary twists.

Smith St Bistrot will open from 11am onwards from Thursday to Sunday for breakfast and lunch, and daily for dinner from 5.30pm onwards. The venue is set to launch this summer at 300 Smith Street, Collingwood.