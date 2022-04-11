The latest addition to Scott Pickett's growing Brady Bunch clan of restaurants is steeped in the romance of 1920s Paris, from a stage-set salon to please the most devout Francophile to a menu steeped in the certainties of snails, saucisson sec and soufflé. Don't be fooled by the gorgeously luxe surroundings of velvet banquettes, artfully distressed mirrors and designer moss crawling up the walls. A splash-out caviar service is balanced by a great value $40 menu du jour featuring a changing roster of dishes like entrecote and frites or wagyu cheeseburger. Served with a glass of wine, it proves that this swanky bistro is a democratic beast in Marie Antoinette clothes.
We might be 16,760 kilometres from Paris, but geography cannot dampen Melbourne's love affair with la belle France. The city's leading French restaurants are a first-class ticket to the Old World — with just a little help from steak frites, crème brulée and all their delicious handmaidens.
