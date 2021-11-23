Pretend you're in California at this northside cafe dishing up meals inspired by the food culture of Los Angeles

If you've ever been to California, you know that locals love to eat healthily and have a soft spot for bold, Mexican flavours and the umami of Asian cuisine. Sycamore Meadows, a Reservoir café started by close mates Garry Rodakis and James Lavdas, aims to bring the taste of California to the local neighbourhood.

When you step inside, the first thing you're likely to notice is a giant neon sign on the wall that reads 'stay gold' in reference to California's standing as the Golden State. There's a grab-and-go refrigerated section filled with parfaits, fruit cups, salads and drinks and a bakery cabinet with fresh pastries and breakfast sandwiches.

The all-day menu features a few classic dishes with a fun spin on them like the Malibu mash, which is a classic avocado toast with the addition of edamame beans and furikake seasoning, and the meadows breaky, which is a big breakfast served with chorizo sausage and grilled corn wheels seasoned with chilli and lime.

You can also choose from four different breakfast burritos with fillings like chorizo, pulled pork, scrambled tofu and spicy beef. If you're after a healthier breakfast, there are several fruit smoothies and juices on offer as well as an acai smoothie bowl served with granola, chia seeds and coconut flakes.

The menu has an abundance of items that are vegan and vegetarian-friendly, and a range of alternative milk options are available for drinks.