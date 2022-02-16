Time Out says

Joining the raft of businesses like Mali Bakes, Jaen Jumah and Al Dente Enoteca that popped up during Melbourne’s series of lockdowns, Tarts Anon was conceived when Gareth Whitton, former head pastry chef of Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, found himself without a job after the restaurant shuttered at the start of 2020. Drawing on his 15 years’ experience and newfound free time, he established Tarts Anon with the encouragement of his life and business partner Catherine Way.

With a customer base initially built off a flyer drop in the couple’s apartment building, Tarts Anon now has a kitchen and pick-up only storefront in Cremorne, where tarts that sell out within a matter of minutes are collected by adoring fans every week.

Way says Tarts Anon’s focus has always been on simple and familiar flavours executed with technique and precision.

“The majority of the tarts have come about because it’s what we’d like to eat ourselves. We love the classic ones like the signature pear tart but have fallen in love with some of the newer tarts on the menu like the tiramisu tart and the carrot cake tart.

“People always gravitate towards the chocolate and caramel tart, which is easily our most popular tart, but we also receive amazing feedback about the smoked pecan and maple tart and pumpkin and spiced caramel tart.”

The two-person operation, with Whitton baking and Way responsible for everything else, is steadily expanding with more staff coming onboard as Tarts Anon expands its Cremorne site into a retail shopfront. Keep an eye out on Instagram for when you’ll be able to buy a tart by the slice with a serve of coffee.