If you’re privy to food trends on TikTok, there’s no doubt you’ve come across seafood boil content. A Louisiana staple, seafood boils-in-a-bag have experienced rapid growth in popularity on this side of the globe, with the Boiling Crab leading the trend just 16 months ago with its flagship Glen Waverley venue.

Thanks to overwhelming popularity, the US chain is now opening its second store in Melbourne, this time on Tattersalls Lane in the Melbourne CBD. It's the same simple and bag-lickingly good menu, and punters can choose their seafood, add sauce, customise their spice level, and add extras like corn, sausages and cajun fries.

If you've heard enough and are ready to get your boil on, then head on over — the CBD location is open daily from noon to 9.30pm.

