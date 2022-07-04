Melbourne
The Boiling Crab CBD

Time Out says

Melbourne’s favourite Cajun-spiced seafood boil is expanding to a new location

If you’re privy to food trends on TikTok, there’s no doubt you’ve come across seafood boil content. A Louisiana staple, seafood boils-in-a-bag have experienced rapid growth in popularity on this side of the globe, with the Boiling Crab leading the trend just 16 months ago with its flagship Glen Waverley venue. 

Thanks to overwhelming popularity, the US chain is now opening its second store in Melbourne, this time on Tattersalls Lane in the Melbourne CBD. It's the same simple and bag-lickingly good menu, and punters can choose their seafood, add sauce, customise their spice level, and add extras like corn, sausages and cajun fries. 

If you've heard enough and are ready to get your boil on, then head on over — the CBD location is open daily from noon to 9.30pm.

Prefer your seafood Japanese-style? Here are the best sushi trains in Melbourne.

Written by Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
4 Tattersalls Ln
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.theboilingcrab.com.au
0448 038 172
Opening hours:
Daily, noon-9.30pm
