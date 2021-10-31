Sushi trains are the best way to get heaps of sashimi, maki and other Japanese dishes in your belly as quickly as possible. Grab a seat and get ready for a game of targeting the perfect plate as it makes its way down the track and towards your seat.

If you're on a budget, most sushi train restaurants operate on a coloured plate system that helps you keep track of what you've spent on your meal so far. Small serves, artful presentation and the childlike whimsy of being served by a model train: what more could you want?

