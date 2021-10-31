The newest member of the Chef David family offers an all-you-can-eat hot pot and sushi train in a neon-illuminated locale that looks more like a modern art museum than a restaurant. When you arrive, you’ll walk through a foyer lit up with neon typography and art and pass through a curtain of chains where you’ll be greeted by a staff member. They’ll escort you through a secret door through which a world of high-end Asian fusion cuisine resides. Pair your meal with a glass of wine from their near-exclusively Australian wine menu, a glass of sake or whiskey or a cocktail based on natural environmental phenomena.
Sushi trains are the best way to get heaps of sashimi, maki and other Japanese dishes in your belly as quickly as possible. Grab a seat and get ready for a game of targeting the perfect plate as it makes its way down the track and towards your seat.
If you're on a budget, most sushi train restaurants operate on a coloured plate system that helps you keep track of what you've spent on your meal so far. Small serves, artful presentation and the childlike whimsy of being served by a model train: what more could you want?
