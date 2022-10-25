Melbourne
The Cookie Dough Co

  1. There are many different rows of cookies next to each other in many different flavours
    Photograph: Supplied/The Cookie Dough Co
  2. A large cookie cake with icing and toppings has a slice being cut out of it in front of a pink tiled wall
    Photograph: Supplied/The Cookie Dough Co
  3. A person holds a large cookie that has been broken in half with chocolate melting out the middle
    Photograph: Supplied/The Cookie Dough Co
  4. A box of four large cookies that are topped with different things like a lotus biscuit, a ferrero rocher and drizzled chocolate
    Photograph: Supplied/The Cookie Dough Co
  5. There are 7 tubs of cookie dough which have different flavours like smarties, caramilk, lotus cookies and oreos
    Photograph: Supplied/The Cookie Dough Co
Northcote’s own little slice (or should we say cookie?) of New York

The Cookie Dough Co, the purveyor of seriously delicious NY-style cookies, cakes and cookie dough, has just opened a new store in Northcote to satisfy the sweet tooths of the northern suburbs.

Started in 2019 by Simone Saba and her husband, what began as baking NY-style cookies in their kitchen for themselves and their friends quickly turned into a full-time gig. They went on to open pop-up stores in Highpoint Shopping Centre and Melbourne Central, and have now cemented themselves as cookie royalty with the newly opened store in Northcote. 

There’s a range of cookie flavours on rotation daily, with special flavours released for holidays and special occasions like Halloween and Christmas. If you’re after something a little different, try the cookie slabs, cakes and cookie dough, and maybe wash it all down with a shake.

Check out the online store to see the extensive range of cookie flavours such as Nutella Rocher, Lotus Biscoff and white chocolate, Snickers peanut butter and Vic jam doughnut. 

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
455 High St
Northcote
Melbourne
3070
Contact:
thecookiedoughco.com.au
03 9481 3660
