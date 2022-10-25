Time Out says

Northcote’s own little slice (or should we say cookie?) of New York

The Cookie Dough Co, the purveyor of seriously delicious NY-style cookies, cakes and cookie dough, has just opened a new store in Northcote to satisfy the sweet tooths of the northern suburbs.

Started in 2019 by Simone Saba and her husband, what began as baking NY-style cookies in their kitchen for themselves and their friends quickly turned into a full-time gig. They went on to open pop-up stores in Highpoint Shopping Centre and Melbourne Central, and have now cemented themselves as cookie royalty with the newly opened store in Northcote.

There’s a range of cookie flavours on rotation daily, with special flavours released for holidays and special occasions like Halloween and Christmas. If you’re after something a little different, try the cookie slabs, cakes and cookie dough, and maybe wash it all down with a shake.

Check out the online store to see the extensive range of cookie flavours such as Nutella Rocher, Lotus Biscoff and white chocolate, Snickers peanut butter and Vic jam doughnut.

