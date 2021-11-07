Enjoy a Vietnamese feast and a taste of family history at this retro restaurant in Richmond

When husband and wife duo Trang Le and Van Ho sold their Vietnamese restaurant Thy Thy in 1989, they had no idea that their children would one day return to the same site to open a new family restaurant. Now, more than three decades later, you can head to Thy Thy Counter and Canteen for a tasty meal and the opportunity to witness a historic full-circle moment for this family.

Before the reopening, the family spent the last few years travelling and eating their way through North Vietnam so that they could bring new flavours and dishes to their predominately South Vietnamese menu. With daughters Thuy and Thy responsible for the reopening, mum Ho back in the kitchen as head chef and father Le assisting with operations, family is truly at the heart of this business.

Start off with some dumplings, rice paper rolls or vermicelli cakes and then feast on stir fry, noodle or rice dishes like the Vietnamese curry or beef pho. You can pair your meal with Vietnamese beer or coffees as well as a selection of wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. If you have room for dessert, top it all off with a banh flan, also known as the Vietnamese creme caramel, or a serve of coconut taro pudding.