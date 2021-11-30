Visit this vibrant Italian restaurant in CBD staple Garden State Hotel that has Melburnians salivating already

In its first major update since the redevelopment of the Espy in 2018, the Garden State Hotel is serving an Italian dinner party with a twist.

Featuring a traditional Italian menu designed by head chef Dylan Evans, mix-matched plates and walls adorned with vintage glass bottles you'd be forgiven if, only for a moment, you thought you were somewhere on the Amalfi Coast.

The twists are many and so much fun. You can start your meal with a Garden State Hotel Negroni, by pressing the Negronis buzzer in your booth. Then move on to your Italian feast (featuring 'Last Night's Lasagne') to the beats of the venue's DJ and finish the night by selecting an Italian delicacy from the roving dessert cart.

Negronis, DJs and dessert not your thing? Take a look at the Garden State Hotel sommelier Matt Skinners' curated wine list that puts Italian grapes centre stage and the cocktail list that has something for everyone.