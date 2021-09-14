Get some of the city's best food delivered to your car door on skates

Welcome to Brunswick is home to some of Melbourne's best eats, and now the venue has launched a spin-off delivery offer reminiscent of American carhops à la the 50s.

Welcome to the Drive-Thru dishes up the best menu items from Belles Hot Chicken, Brunswick Mess Hall, Mr Burger and the newly opened Penny’s Bandroom – plus cocktails and beer from Welcome to Brunswick and the catch is it's all delivered to your car by people on rollerskates.

“We wanted a fun and memorable way to get food to our locals, plus utilise the new found skills of our staff – many of whom have taken up rollerskating in their time off,” says Welcome to Brunswick manager Jackie Shann.

In terms of the menu, think classics like Belles Chicken Sandwich, the Penny’s Katsu Curry and the Mr Burger from Mr Burger. Take them home with you and wash them down with a range of longnecks; growlers; stubbies of 4 Pines beer; shots or cocktails.

The Drive-Thru is open Thursday to Saturday from 5pm to 8pm, with Thursday being a vegan night and rollerskaters only around on Fridays and Saturdays. Simply order here and choose a date and pick-up time from 1 Frith Street, Brunswick.

