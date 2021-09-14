Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Belles Hot Chicken
Photograph: Supplied

Welcome to Brunswick has opened a rollerskating food and drink drive-thru

Get some of the city's best food delivered to your car door on skates

Written by
Rushani Epa
Advertising

Welcome to Brunswick is home to some of Melbourne's best eats, and now the venue has launched a spin-off delivery offer reminiscent of American carhops à la the 50s.

Welcome to the Drive-Thru dishes up the best menu items from Belles Hot Chicken, Brunswick Mess Hall, Mr Burger and the newly opened Penny’s Bandroom – plus cocktails and beer from Welcome to Brunswick and the catch is it's all delivered to your car by people on rollerskates. 

“We wanted a fun and memorable way to get food to our locals, plus utilise the new found skills of our staff – many of whom have taken up rollerskating in their time off,” says Welcome to Brunswick manager Jackie Shann.

In terms of the menu, think classics like Belles Chicken Sandwich, the Penny’s Katsu Curry and the Mr Burger from Mr Burger. Take them home with you and wash them down with a range of longnecks; growlers; stubbies of 4 Pines beer; shots or cocktails.

The Drive-Thru is open Thursday to Saturday from 5pm to 8pm, with Thursday being a vegan night and rollerskaters only around on Fridays and Saturdays. Simply order here and choose a date and pick-up time from 1 Frith Street, Brunswick.

Craving a cheeseburger? Try this 155-cheese cheeseburger on National Cheeseburger Day only.

Recommended

    More on Time In

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.