Timeout

Yakikami

  1. The chef cooking on the fire
    Griffin Simm
  2. A high quality cut of meat
    Griffin Simm
  3. A close up of the marbled steak raw
    Griffin Simm
  4. A small wagyu nigiri with caviar
    Griffin Simm
  5. The chef seasoning some meat
    Griffin Simm
  6. A steak on a plate with wine on the side
    Griffin Simm
Time Out says

Choose from two dining options featuring artistic styles of cooking and rare ingredients

Offering a sophisticated take on traditional Japanese barbecue, Yakikami pairs the expertise of chef duo Emily and Roy Yu (also the duo behind Wagyu Ya) with fine produce to create an elite dining experience in the heart of South Yarra. The clincher? Emily and Roy are one of only two Australian restaurateurs who possess the Kobe Golden Calf certificate of authentication. Appointed by the somewhat selective Kobe buyers of Japan, they are two of the few chefs certified to supply the product in their restaurant. 

What results is a menu that puts the power of choice in the hands of the eater. Guests can choose from two distinct menu styles – the first is an exclusive 10-seater Chef’s Table, where you'll experience an omakase experience featuring cuts like Kobe beef or A5 wagyu. There are creative dishes outside of the beef affair, such as a Japanese snow crab course that's almost too pretty to eat, or a nine-hour slow-cooked ox tail in a ramen broth. The presentation will 'wow' you, especially when a Louis Vuitton briefcase at the Chef's Table holds different cuts of wagyu to choose from. Trust us, this is one fancy affair.

The other menu style is an a la carte option in the larger dining space that still retains its intimacy, with a setup around the Japanese yakitori grill that still provides the barbecue experience. The best part? You won't leave with your clothes smelling like smoke. Going beyond just a barbecue experience, Yakikami places much of its importance on perfecting its sauces, making the most of both Japanese and French influence to accompany the protein on offer. Helpful staff will guide you throughout, informing you which sides and sauces go best.

The restaurant interiors ooze opulence and go hand-in-hand with the sophisticated menu. At the heart of the restaurant is a yakitori station operated by expertly-trained chefs, situated nearby the Josper charcoal pit reserved for grilling the Kobe and Sher Wagyu beef. The team behind the bar equally know their stuff – whipping up impressive Japanese cocktails and sharing recommendations for their favourite options to pair with your meal. The drinks program also includes ultra-rare sake and fine wine, including the Juyondai Honmaru sake for $1350 per bottle, if you're feeling fancy that is. 

Written by Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
150 Toorak Road
Melbourne
3141
Contact:
www.yakikami.com.au
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun, 3-10pm
