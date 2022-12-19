Melbourne
A mother whispers sweet nothings into her baby's ear as it lies on a pillow.
Photograph: Shutterstock

Revealed: Australia's most popular baby names of 2022

Looking for inspo, or keen to see if your name climbed the chart? We've got the results right here

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
The end of the year is upon us, and you know what that means: it's time to look back and reminisce about everything that popped off in 2022, including baby names. Parenting website BabyCentre has put together a list of the top picks for boys and girls, and we've got the results right here. Scroll to see if your name made the cut, or bookmark this page for some future baby name inspo. 

Australia's top girls' names

  1. Charlotte
  2. Amelia
  3. Olivia
  4. Lily
  5. Mia
  6. Isla
  7. Zoe
  8. Sofia
  9. Ava
  10. Ella

Interestingly, our list shares a lot in common with our friends across the pond in the UK; Amelia, Olivia, Lily, Isla, Sofia and Ava also rounded out their list of top baby girls' names. And within our top 100, there were several new kids on the block: Nora, Charlie, Rosie, Maisie, Mya, Pippa, Margot, Tilly, Indie, Adeline, Morgan, Rose and Elodie all landed on the list for the very first time.

Australia's top boys' names

  1. Oliver
  2. Noah
  3. Leo
  4. Charlie
  5. Luca
  6. Henry
  7. Liam
  8. Lucas
  9. Levi
  10. Elijah

Oliver and Noah continue to be popular baby boys' names, having also topped the list in 2021. Archie, the name bestowed upon Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first-born, just missed out on the top 10 and sits at 11 this year. Within the top 100, there were a whopping 19 newcomers: Teddy, Elliot, Reuben, Darcy, Remy, Zachary, Edward, Oakley, Luke, Julian, Atlas, Nicholas, Caleb, Braxton, Anthony, Phoenix, Raphael, Zayn and Lenny. 

