A group of three people under the sheets.
Photograph: Shutterstock

Swingers parties in Melbourne

We've tracked down a few spots in Melbourne where you can safely explore the non-monogamous lifestyle

Written by
Time Out editors
Popular culture hasn't been kind to swingers' parties – invariably anything you see on screen will involve paunchy suburban couples in cheap underwear – but trust us when we say there's something out there for everyone. (If you enjoy public sex, anyway.)

We've rounded up a few places in Melbourne where you can safely explore the swinging lifestyle with other like-minded people. Have a scroll and release your inhibitions. 

For more insights into X-rated Melbourne, peruse our guides to the city's peep shows, sex-on-premises venues and sex shops.

Melbourne's swingers parties

Saints and Sinners Ball
Photograph: Shutterstock

Saints and Sinners Ball

This erotic party has been running for three decades now, serving as the backdrop for broadminded adults, exhibitionists and adults after safe and comfortable fun. It's always a raunchy, wild and inhibited time, so keep your eye on the website for upcoming events. There's usually an annual New Years Eve party, and past events have had themes like wicked and twisted fairytales. Beginners are more than welcome, and the only real requirement is that you wear erotic dress; this means lingerie for the ladies and decent underwear for the men. 

Read more
Wet On Wellington
Photograph: Supplied

Wet On Wellington

  • Gay and lesbian
  • Collingwood

On the third Monday of every month, this pool and sauna centre in the heart of Collingwood hosts a swingers pool party. The festivities kick off at 8pm, and you're welcome – and encouraged – to get undressed and uninhibited. Just note that couples that arrive together must stay together and depart together as a couple.

Read more
Bay City Sauna
Photograph: Shutterstock

Bay City Sauna

New to the swinging scene, and not so sure where to start? On the last Saturday of each month, Bay City Sauna hosts a 'Swingers 101' event where newbies can learn tips and tricks to starting off in the scene. The host will take you through a range of activities and games, and there will be complimentary sparkling and nibbles for you to enjoy. 

Read more
