This erotic party has been running for three decades now, serving as the backdrop for broadminded adults, exhibitionists and adults after safe and comfortable fun. It's always a raunchy, wild and inhibited time, so keep your eye on the website for upcoming events. There's usually an annual New Years Eve party, and past events have had themes like wicked and twisted fairytales. Beginners are more than welcome, and the only real requirement is that you wear erotic dress; this means lingerie for the ladies and decent underwear for the men.
Popular culture hasn't been kind to swingers' parties – invariably anything you see on screen will involve paunchy suburban couples in cheap underwear – but trust us when we say there's something out there for everyone. (If you enjoy public sex, anyway.)
We've rounded up a few places in Melbourne where you can safely explore the swinging lifestyle with other like-minded people. Have a scroll and release your inhibitions.