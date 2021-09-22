The shirts, which are designed by Oslo Davis, honour the huge impact of lockdown on the mental health of Melburnians

As of September 23, Melbourne has seized the crown from Buenos Aires as the city to have endured the most days in hard lockdown. To honour the impact that lockdown has had on the mental health of Melburnians, local creative agency By All Means has partnered with artist Oslo David to release limited edition 'Locktown' t-shirts.

Recent research conducted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics in June reveals that 27 per cent of surveyed Victorians were experiencing high levels of psychological distress. This is nine per cent higher than the national average. Beyond Blue has also reported a 20 to 30 per cent increase in demand for its support services compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Profits from the sales of these shirts will be donated to Beyond Blue to help fund mental health support services to improve the lives of individuals, families and communities affected by anxiety, depression and suicide.

The front of the shirt features an illustration of Flinders Street Station on the front with text reading 'Greetings from Locktown.' The back of the shirt lists the number and duration of the six lockdowns that Melbourne has endured since the beginning of the global pandemic.

You can get your hands on one of these t-shirts for $45 from the Locktown website.

If you (or someone you know) are struggling with feelings of depression, anxiety or suicide, you can call Beyond Blue at 1300 22 4636 for support and guidance.

ICYMI: Premier Dan Andrews has announced the much-anticipated roadmap out of lockdown.