Shop zodiac-themed necklaces, constellation earrings and hand-made friendship bracelets from this local jeweller

Alicia Millan founded her Collingwood-based independent jewellery brand Aletheia and Phos in 2014 to craft sustainable fine jewellery. If you're a big fan of checking your horoscope, many of the pieces are based on constellations and zodiac signs. You'll find simple constellation stud earrings and pendant necklaces stamped with zodiac symbols. If astrology isn't really your thing, there are also hand-made friendship bracelets with metallic anatomically correct hearts and rings set with opals, topaz and moonstones.