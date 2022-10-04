Time Out says

There’s no doubt that Melbourne is home to some quality homewares stores, and Balaboosta is no different. After co-founding vintage furniture store Didi and Dora, Balaboosta owner and founder Sophie wanted to keep making moves in the design space, and so came Balaboosta.



The online store features a curated collection of items from around the world, from millefiori Murano tumblers and brass spice mills from Turkey to sandstone ceramic amphora vases from France, alongside handmade wares from predominantly women and non-binary local artists from marginalised communities.

What results is a collection of pieces fit for all styles, ethically sourced and sold with the intention of supporting independent creatives.

As for the name? ‘Balaboosta’ is a Yiddish term for a matriarch who holds her family together with a mixture of love and discipline. At Balaboosta, this is what you can expect – valuables that you'll forever have in your home and want to hold onto, designed to be taken care of and kept forever. And, if you’re on the hunt for last-minute gifts, Balaboosta will even let you pick up from its warehouse in Hawthorn East on the same day you purchase.

To see the full range of homewares, head to the Balaboosta website or Instagram.

