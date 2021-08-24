Melbourne
Several vases and planters by the company Lightly.
Photograph: Lightly

The best homewares stores in Melbourne

These are the best places to hunt for functional pieces and decorative treasures for your home

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
&
Meg Crawford
When you stop fantasising about make-believe worlds and start fantasising about the world of beautiful homewares, that's when you know you've transitioned into adulthood. That doesn't mean homewares are boring, and in fact, there's so much out there to choose from.

We've included shops on this list to suit every taste from functional and minimalist Scandi style to kitschy pieces and decorative baubles, so get shopping and make your home reflect your personality and style. 

Another way to brighten up your home is by adding some greenery, so order some plants from these Melbourne nurseries that deliver. If you don't have a green thumb, try one of these recommendations from Fitzroy Nursery of low-maintenance plants you probably won't kill

Homewares shopping in Melbourne

Mr Kitly
Photograph: Graham Denholm

1. Mr Kitly

  • Shopping
  • Brunswick

Mr Kitly opened in 2010, but you’d be forgiven for failing to notice this Sydney Road boutique from the street. Mr Kitly is the creation of Melburnian Bree Claffey, who wanted to reflect the Japanese sensibility of simple beauty and functional design in her own homewares and gift shop. Once you’ve found the narrow staircase nestled between $2 shops, you’ll step into a room filled with plants. In the room facing the street, you’ll find a carefully curated selection of ceramics, utensils and artworks.

You can order products for delivery or click and collect through the website.

Read more
Third Drawer Down
Photograph: Graham Denholm

2. Third Drawer Down

  • Shopping
  • Fitzroy

This Collingwood shop is a great store for weird randomness – the sort of one-off finds that make great presents. There are the straight and gay confirmation couples to put atop cakes; a magazine from Berlin called Mono.Kultur that interviews one person (for instance, Tilda Swinton) per issue; solar-powered rainbow makers, a nose soap dispenser that squirts soap out of one nostril; David Shrigley’s ‘cocaine’ and ‘heroin’ salt and pepper shakers; a Gummy Bear air freshener… really, there's an endless array of goodies that would mark your card as an excellent gift giver.

You can order items for home delivery through the website.

Read more
Cibi
Photograph: Supplied

3. Cibi

  • Restaurants
  • Collingwood

Originally opened over a decade ago by husband and wife Meg and Zenta Tanaka, Cibi translates to ‘little one’ from Japanese. The meticulously curated collection of clothes, artisanal homewares, stationery, books and specialty Japanese ingredients offers a glimpse into the alleyway boutiques of Tokyo. There's also Cibi’s own merchandise, which includes a cookbook, house-made pantry staples (like the miso from your breakfast) and a tote bag that’s long been a fixture on shoulders in Collingwood. 

You can order items for home delivery through the website.

Read more
Made in Japan
Photograph: Supplied

4. Made in Japan

  • Shopping
  • Homewares
  • South Melbourne

This South Melbourne store has been importing high-quality tableware and homewares from Japan for over 25 years. They deal directly with the makers, so there’s no middlemen or excessive packaging, which means they’re able to keep the prices low. Designs are functional, durable and high quality: you can get bowls for under $8, plates and saucers under $15 as well as sake and tea sets, glassware, incense, bath salts, door curtains and more for wallet-friendly prices.

You can order items for home delivery through the website.

Read more
Pop & Scott
Photograph: Pop and Scott

5. Pop & Scott

  • Things to do
  • Northcote

Pop & Scott is a workshop cooperative in downtown Northcote that doubles as a furniture store. Founded by Poppy Lane and Scott Gibson, it’s warm and inviting and you can be sure there is always something exciting is happening on any given day. Their furniture and homewares selection includes gorgeous couches, sideboards, table sets, bed frames and cushions.

You can order items for home delivery through the website

Read more
Lightly
Photograph: Lightly

6. Lightly

Lightly's products aim to enrich the lives of their customers by combining utilitarian design with artisanal production. You'll find a wide variety of homeware products in-store, but some of the most popular items are the glossy painted planters and trays and the hand-blown coloured drinking classes. 

You can order products for delivery through the website.

Read more
Lily and The Weasel

7. Lily and The Weasel

  • Shopping
  • Richmond

It's usually the first place we go to buy gifts, but we generally leave with five other things we didn't anticipate buying (last time it was milk bottles sporting the Jolly Roger). With an eclectic mix of homewares, jewellery and objects of desire, it's also particularly handy if you want to give an Aussie inspired and made gift without a hint of cringe. 

You can order items for home delivery or click and collect through the website.

Read more
Lounge Lovers
Photograph: Supplied

8. Lounge Lovers

  • Shopping
  • Homewares
  • South Yarra

Apartment need a bit of a spruce? Head to the peachy-hued Lounge Lovers in Fitzroy, Richmond and Preston. Lounge Lovers is a Sydney based retailer of designer sofas, sofa beds, and dining and living room furniture. The designs are fresh and the quality is top grade – think of it like a step above Ikea, but not as wallet churning as the high-end stuff.

You can order items for home delivery or contactless pickup through the website

Read more
Fenton & Fenton

9. Fenton & Fenton

  • Shopping
  • Prahran

Let's be upfront about this: it's pretty exxy in here, so we like to regard it as shopping for the eyes, but if you're a trust fund baby you should get there as a matter of urgency. Fave picks include the wild geometric print towels and the apothecary candles (more skulls and crossbones), neither of which would break the bank. Otherwise, keep an eye out for warehouse sales.   

You can order items for home delivery through the website

Read more
Wunderkammer
Photograph: Supplied

10. Wunderkammer

  • Shopping
  • Melbourne

If the thought of beige homewares from Country Road makes you want to stab yourself, chances are that Wunderkammer'll float your boat. We spend hours poring over the scientific paraphernalia, skeletons, butterflies and maps.

You can order items for home delivery through the website

Read more
Lost and Found Market

11. Lost and Found Market

  • Shopping
  • Fitzroy

After a few location changes, Lost and Found has settled into their new home in Fitzroy. In many ways, a trip to Lost and Found is like an inadvertent visit to the Lost Dogs Home; it's packed with precious little things hoping for a warm, loving home. Maybe you weren’t expecting to leave with a fuzzy orange armchair, but you really didn’t have a choice, did you?

Lost and Found Market is temporarily closed during lockdown and is not shipping their products, but you can browse their selection in person once lockdown ends. 

Read more
Top 3 by Design

12. Top 3 by Design

  • Shopping
  • South Yarra

Founded by Terri Winter and her husband Bernd in 2001, Top 3 by Design is located in Richmond, along with a great online shop. Just as the name suggests, the store stocks up to only three items in any one category, assuring you of the utmost in design quality and ingenuity.

You can place an order for home delivery or click and collect through the website.

Read more
