Bassike

Bassike

  1. The indoor store has a white bench with different accessories spread out and a few plants with two framed pictures on the wall
    Photograph: Supplied/Bassike
  2. The sign outside the Bassike store which has a black circle and the word bassike written underneath
    Photograph: Supplied/Bassike
  3. Inside the bassike store there is a dark green couch with a wooden coffee table and a grey rug and wooden shelving
    Photograph: Supplied/Bassike
  4. Inside the store there is a curvy table with a black top with a vase of flowers sitting on top, with a picture hanging on the wall in a wooden frame
    Photograph: Supplied/Bassike
  5. The store front on High Street is white with the words bassike on the top next to a black building and a brown building on the other side
    Photograph: Supplied/Bassike
Time Out says

Bassike does basics, and so much more, in all the right ways

You're either a basic bitch, or a Bassike bitch. And after checking out the much-loved Australian label's newest digs in Armadale, we know which one we want to be. 

Bassike was founded in 2006 by Deborah Sams and Mary Lou Ryan, with a vision to bring sustainably sourced, yet top-quality wardrobe basics to Australians. The label debuted with a curated line of luxury organic cotton jersey t-shirts and pants, and evolved to later include denim and more extensive men's and women's seasonal collections. These days at Bassike you can shop everything from shoes to swimwear, bags to accessories, and an adorably chic, minimalistic mini line for the littles in your life.  

The brand has grown from success to success, with eight stores across Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales, and is represented in more than 80 retailers worldwide. Setting up shop in a coveted storefront on the ever-luxe High Street in Armadale is the label's latest success story. The sleek new store is a multi-level, tranquil yet captivating space with a private shopping area hidden away above the store. You'll be hard-pressed to pop in without leaving with some new goodies. 

Seeking out more sustainable fashion? Check out these six brands to shop for a greener wardrobe

Jade Solomon
Written by
Jade Solomon

Details

Address:
1042 High Street
Armadale
Melbourne
3143
Contact:
www.bassike.com
03 8677 5701
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 9.30am-5.30pm; Sun 10am-5pm
