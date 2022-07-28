We’ve done the hard yards to find the best of Melbourne fashion that’s also the best for the environment

Fast fashion is getting faster by the year, and its environmental impacts are snowballing too. The average Aussie acquires 27 kilograms of clothing per person every year! At the same time, we’re discarding an average of 23 kilos of clothes per year – of which more than 90 per cent goes straight to landfill.

Enter: sustainable fashion brands. Thankfully, Melbourne has a flourishing sustainable fashion scene packed with brands that like to do things a little greener. Whether it’s mindful manufacturing practices or recycled materials, these brands can help minimise your wardrobe’s carbon footprint.

