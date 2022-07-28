Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A rack of clothing including denim jeans and jackets.
Photograph: Swop

Get a greener wardrobe with these sustainable Melbourne fashion stores

We’ve done the hard yards to find the best of Melbourne fashion that’s also the best for the environment

Written by Ashleigh Hastings
Advertising

Fast fashion is getting faster by the year, and its environmental impacts are snowballing too. The average Aussie acquires 27 kilograms of clothing per person every year! At the same time, we’re discarding an average of 23 kilos of clothes per year – of which more than 90 per cent goes straight to landfill.

Enter: sustainable fashion brands. Thankfully, Melbourne has a flourishing sustainable fashion scene packed with brands that like to do things a little greener. Whether it’s mindful manufacturing practices or recycled materials, these brands can help minimise your wardrobe’s carbon footprint.

Want to green-ify your beauty routine next? We've rounded up our favourite Australian brands that are committed to sustainability.

Six brands to shop for a greener wardrobe

Sister Studios
Photograph: Sister Studios

Sister Studios

  • Shopping
  • Fashion
  • Fitzroy North

This brand takes its name from its simple beginnings as two pals making dresses for their sisters and friends. Now, Sister Studios has blossomed into the kind of clothing brand that feels playful yet comfy at the same time. Sister prioritises sustainability by using patterns with minimal offcuts and deadstock fabrics that would otherwise go to waste. Any scraps left at the end of the locally based production process are then donated to local schools and kindergartens. You might have seen Sister’s attention-grabbing gingham dresses on the streets of Fitzroy, which is also where its store is located. Pop in for a visit, or shop SISTER Studios online here.

Read more
Denimsmith
Photograph: Denimsmith

Denimsmith

  • Shopping
  • Fashion
  • Brunswick East

Handmade, durable denim garments crafted locally in Brunswick East? Count us in! Denimsmith has been producing high-quality denim with a strong focus on ethical practices since 2015. This family business has veteran Aussie designers on board, so you can rest easy knowing there’s two-plus decades of denim expertise backing every pair of jeans. If you buy a pair from the combination studio, factory and store in Brunswick East, they can even be hemmed on the spot if they’re a tad too long. t’s not just jeans, though – there are denim jackets, dresses and a few non-denim basics too. If you can’t make it in-store to the Brunswick or Fitzroy locations, you can also shop Denimsmith’s website. 

Read more
Advertising
Clothing the Gap
Photograph: Supplied / Clothing the Gap

Clothing the Gap

  • Shopping
  • Brunswick

Clothing the Gaps is an Aboriginal-led social enterprise producing fresh and thought-provoking fashion that helps its customers to wear its values, literally. The clothing brand supports the Clothing the Gap foundation, which runs public health initiatives for First Nations people. The name is a play on 'closing the gap', a government health program aimed at closing the life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. The brand's 'merch with a meaning' approach is designed to spark conversations, with t-shirts printed with slogans like 'always was, always will be' and 'not a date to celebrate'. Clothing the Gap helpfully divides its garments into two categories: 'ally friendly' for clothes appropriate for non-Indigenous people, and 'mob only' for those that should be worn only by First Nations people. You can visit Clothing the Gap in Brunswick or online.

Read more
Swop
Photograph: Swop

Swop

  • Shopping
  • Fashion
  • Collingwood

Swop isn’t your regular clothing store – it’s a second-hand clothing exchange working on a closed-loop model with options for all genders and bodies. Built on a philosophy of giving new life to special pieces, Swop gets its stock from the public and sells it right back to other members of the public. You can bring your quality pre-loved pieces into Swop’s Collingwood store for staff to assess. If your digs pass the Swop test you’ll get an offer on the spot for store credit or cash. Swop’s eclectic mix of modern, vintage and designer pieces is available online or in-store.

Read more
Advertising
Elk

Elk

  • Shopping
  • Preston

Founded in Melbourne back in 2004, Elk is one of the city’s OG slow fashion labels that also crafts leather goods and jewellery. Elk is committed to a conscious design and manufacturing process guided by values of sustainability, simplicity and innovation. You’ll find timeless basics, bold colours and elegant cuts amongst Elk’s collections, which drop twice a year. This brand is moving towards using more environmentally friendly materials like recycled fibres, organic cotton and forest fibres. It also publishes an annual transparency report detailing where the company is at with its sustainable and ethical practices. Aside from Elk’s website, you can shop pieces at the brand's host of stores across Melbourne’s CBD and suburbs.

Read more
Búl

Búl

  • Shopping
  • Melbourne

Pronounced similarly to the hull of a ship, Búl is an Aussie clothing label inspired by the palettes of worldly travel. Natural and biodegradable fibres, limited collections and deadstock fabrics are just a few initiatives Búl incorporates to make its clothing more sustainable than your typical fast fashion brand. Bold yet refined pieces fill the racks of its three Melbourne stores. Alternatively, you can view the collections, including shoes and jewellery, on the Búl website. Búl’s clothing is designed in Melbourne and manufactured ethically with select local and global partners. These are pieces designed to last beyond trend cycles and be worn for long to come thanks to their quality materials.

Read more
Recommended

    More on climate crisis

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.