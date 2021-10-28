This artisan market in Elwood offers live music, stalls with artisan wares and tasty gourmet food

On every third Sunday of the month, head down to the vibrant seaside neighbourhood of Elwood for a family-friendly artisan market. Peruse stalls selling locally-made products like clothing, jewellery, candles and more by Victorian makers.

Some of the small businesses you can look forward to shopping at the market include Back to Wood, which specialises in making toys from natural timber, and Harli & Dash, which creates original photographic wall prints for the home.

The lush park backs right up onto the ocean, making it a picturesque spot for a family picnic after you've finished shopping. Bring a blanket and grab some gourmet food from some of the stalls before finding a grassy spot to settle in for the arvo.

The market runs from 10am to 4pm and you can book free tickets to attend through Eventbrite. If you're interested in booking a stall to sell some of your homemade wares, you can register your interest through the Bourne Local website.