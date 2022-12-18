Time Out says

Here’s a question: What can’t you find at the Camberwell Markets? This would have to undoubtedly be Melbourne’s biggest marketplace for pre-loved wares, with close to 400 stalls in total. From the most delicate string of vintage pearls to hardwood furniture, you and your home can get a reasonably cheap makeover from one Sunday morning's worth of rummaging.

The layout of the markets does not divide stallholders by what they are selling, which encourages you to explore every nook and cranny of the outdoor marketplace. You may not think you need silver-sequinned glam rock boots, but just wait until you're trying them on, piping hot jam doughnut in the other hand.

