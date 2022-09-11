Time Out says

Gachapon culture is a big thing in Japan, loved by adults and kids alike. It’s finally hit Melbourne with the opening of Capsule Station, a concept store filled with vending machines that hold some of the best gachapon toys and collectibles straight from Japan.

The Melbourne Central store will feature 20 to 30 new collectibles released each month, with a constant supply of gachapon toys to get your hands on. “We saw a gap in the market for high quality and fun gachapon products, [so] we’ve made a unique layout which means the products can be delivered in a fun and interactive way," says owner Vivian Bari. "It’s a fun experience for all.”

The grand opening of the store is set to take place on September 23. Free tokens will be handed out to the first 50 people, and visitors will also have the chance to win up to $500 hidden in random capsules and a trip to Japan.

