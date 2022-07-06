Melbourne
Childplay

  • Shopping
  • Clifton Hill
  1. A small child playing with toys in a toy shop.
    Photograph: Childplay
  2. Childplay
Shop sustainable, high-quality and long-lasting toys at this Clifton Hill stalwart that's been here since 1972

Since opening in 1972, Childplay’s philosophy has been to encourage children to learn through play. So if you’re a parent who is conscious about giving their children educational, high-quality and sustainable toys, then this Clifton Hill spot will be your new one-stop shop. 

The bright and playful storefront gives you a taste of the fun that lurks inside, but it’s what goes on behind the scenes that really sets Childplay apart from the rest. Quality and care are highly considered when selecting stock, and priority is given to toys that are Australian-made, sustainable, battery-free and made to last. 

Owner Karen Lee says that customers seek out Childplay for its unique ranges, particularly its range of wooden toys from brands like Grimm, Grapat, EverEarth and Discoveroo. Lee adds that traditional toys are the most popular, with the best-sellers this year being sensory play toys, Connetix Tiles, Schleich animals and Sylvanian Families sets. 

“Traditional toys like the wooden walker wagon, spinning top, jack in the box, Jacob’s ladder, juggling balls, elastics, Babushka dolls and slinkies are always present in our store,” says Lee, adding that sensory toys have also been growing in popularity over the past few years. 

While you can order online, it’s best to come in person for the full experience and to select toys, games and gifts that will enhance your child’s daily life. Rest assured that any toy you purchase here is sustainable, educational and will provide lasting enjoyment.

Written by Tracey Cheung

Details

Address:
151 Queens Pde
Clifton Hill
Melbourne
3068
Contact:
childplay.com.au
03 9489 7037
Transport:
Nearby stations: Clifton Hill
Opening hours:
Tue-Sat 10am-5pm; Sun 10am-3pm
