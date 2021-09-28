Corky Saint Clair
Corky Saint Clair, which is located in the historic art deco Century Building in the CBD, specialises in crafting dainty and rough-hewn pieces using Australian sapphires and salt and pepper diamonds. Salt and pepper diamonds are considered the flawed and imperfect relative of standard clear diamonds but these qualities make for interesting, dark and moody pieces. If you have a dream ring in mind, Corky also offers a custom jewellery service.
The Century Building
Room 602/125
Melbourne
3000
|Mon-Fri 11am-5.30pm; Sat 10am-4pm, Sun 10am-1pm