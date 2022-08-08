Dine with your dog with this fancy meal kit for owners and their fur babies

In return for the endless love and affection they give us, we reckon pets deserve to be spoiled silly. Sadly, it's frowned upon to bring your four-legged pal along for your reservation at Melbourne's finest eateries (apparently it's a health code violation, no matter how cute they are), but two Melbourne-based start-ups have come up with a solution.
Meal kit company Atlas Weekly has teamed up with pet-health company Ilume to launch Australia's first-ever meal kit made specifically for dog owners and their beloved fur babies. Inside, you'll find all the ingredients and instructions to put together a fancy three-course meal that'll leave you both feeling spoiled.
Atlas curated the human portion, which includes a seared beef salad for the entree, chicken parmigiana for the main and a decadent chocolate dessert to finish off. Ilume took care of the puppy menu, creating dog-safe versions of Atlas's dishes: a beef jerky salad with homemade beef broth, a puppy parmigiana and a carob-based dessert.
"I treat my two Cavoodles like I would my future children," says chef and Atlas Weekly founder Charlie Carrington. "Over the past three years, I've unintentionally joined the 'over-the-top dog parent club.'"
And there's absolutely no shame in that, right? If you're keen to give your pup a seat at the table, you can nab this meal kit through the Atlas Weekly website. Prices start at $50 for one person and one dog, and $10 from every kit will be donated to the Lost Dogs Home.