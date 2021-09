Shop quirky geometric necklaces made from polymer clay by Melbourne maker Emily green

If you love wearing bright and colourful outfits, pick up a piece of jewellery from designer Emily Green. All of the quirky, geometric and multi-coloured pieces are designed and individually handmade by Emily and her team in her Preston studio. Her range of polymer clay rainbow necklaces are perfect gifts for everyone from your little sister to your Mum’s best friend.