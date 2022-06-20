Time Out says

If you're looking to decorate your home with ethical and cruelty-free décor that's also easy on the eye, then pop into Fazeek's flagship store in the quiet Fitzroy North village. It truly doesn't take much to take a space from barebones bachelor pad status to a thoughtful, curated sanctuary, and this brand offers eye-catching but minimalist homewares at a reasonable price point.

All candles, soaps and liquid products are vegan, ethically sourced and hand-crafted. The candles come in fresh and earthy fragrances like cannabis flower and cedar or leather and sandalwood, and after you've used it up, you can use the striking rippled glass for beverages or to house small plants.

The soaps come in striking terrazzo designs that are created by sprinkling natural clay soap chips throughout a soap base, and you can display them in your bathroom on Fazeek's curvy resin soap dishes. For glassware, Fazeek offers a range of vases, carafes and glasses in statement colours like amber, light pink and royal blue.

The flagship store is located just across from the Schotchmer Street stop on the 11 tram, and you can peruse the full range of products in person or shop online through the website.

