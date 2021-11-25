Just when you thought Ferrero Rochers couldn't get better they now come in martini form

If there are two things we love in life, it's cocktails and chocolate. Thankfully Cocktail Porter is helping us combine both with their newest DIY cocktail kit – the Ferrero Rocher Martini.

A Christmas miracle in a box, the Ferrero Rocher DIY Martini Cocktail Kit is definitely a gift we won't be sharing. It's the perfect present for any chocolate lover, cocktail enthusiast, or anyone looking to up their at-home bar game.

The kit comes with everything you need; premium vodka, cold drip espresso, Baileys, Messina’s famous choc hazelnut spread and Ferrero Rochers (the perfect garnish).

Making the cocktail is pretty simple. Just pop your ingredients into a cocktail shaker (or any other airtight vessel), shake enthusiastically, pour into a glass and top with crushed Ferrero Rochers.

Available in two sizes, six or 16 cocktails, the Ferrero Rocher DIY Martini Cocktail Kit is available online for delivery nationwide. There's also the option to join Cocktail Porter's subscription service where you'll get a new kit delivered each month or you can send it as a gift to someone special.

For more information or to order your own kit just in time for Christmas, head to the website.