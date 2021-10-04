Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right FinerRings

FinerRings

This Melbourne jeweller specialises in high-quality metal jewellery that won't tarnish

FinerRings began as an online shop and founder Taiba Ash would occasionally sell her wares at local craft markets. The brand took off soon after, and some of the jewellery was featured in fashion magazines or could be seen on celebrities. The first brick-and-mortar shop opened in 2018 on Chapel Street, and Ash and her team continue to make high-quality, affordable and tarnish-free jewellery for you to shop. You'll find minimalist necklaces, earrings, bracelets and more made from yellow gold, sterling silver and rose gold. 

