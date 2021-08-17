Geppetto’s Workshop
Time Out says
Be prepared for a nostalgia hit when you arrive at Geppetto’s Workshop — this store stocks the type of toys you’re only likely to see in Disney movies. Find marionette dolls, hand puppets and finger puppets, jack-in-the-boxes, kaleidoscopes and other collectables. It’s worth visiting just to experience its old-world charm, with puppets dangling from the ceiling just like in Pinocchio.
Details
|Address:
|
371 Mount Dandenong Tourist Rd
Sassafras
Melbourne
3787
|Contact:
|Opening hours:
|Daily 11am-3pm