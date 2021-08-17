Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Geppetto’s Workshop

Be prepared for a nostalgia hit when you arrive at Geppetto’s Workshop — this store stocks the type of toys you’re only likely to see in Disney movies. Find marionette dolls, hand puppets and finger puppets, jack-in-the-boxes, kaleidoscopes and other collectables. It’s worth visiting just to experience its old-world charm, with puppets dangling from the ceiling just like in Pinocchio.

Address: 371 Mount Dandenong Tourist Rd
Sassafras
Melbourne
3787
geppettosworkshop.com.au Call Venue 03 9755 3300
Opening hours: Daily 11am-3pm
