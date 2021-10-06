Stock your kitchen with the most flavoursome spice collection in town

Gerwürzhaus carries more than 350 single-origin spices, salts, peppers, teas and herbs from around the world to choose from, but where this family-owned business really shines is in their small-batch blends that staff mix themselves. The German-style Glühwein Gewürz mix makes it easy to make the perfect batch of mulled wine and the quick butter chicken blend makes whipping up dinner a breeze. You can buy the blends by the jarful or create a hamper of smaller samples.