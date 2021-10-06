Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Gerwürzhaus

Gerwürzhaus

Shopping Carlton
Stock your kitchen with the most flavoursome spice collection in town

Gerwürzhaus carries more than 350 single-origin spices, salts, peppers, teas and herbs from around the world to choose from, but where this family-owned business really shines is in their small-batch blends that staff mix themselves. The German-style Glühwein Gewürz mix makes it easy to make the perfect batch of mulled wine and the quick butter chicken blend makes whipping up dinner a breeze. You can buy the blends by the jarful or create a hamper of smaller samples.

Static map showing venue location
Address: 342 Lygon St
Carlton
Melbourne
3053
Contact:
www.gewurzhaus.com.au Call Venue 03 9348 4815
Opening hours: Mon-Sat 10am-6pm; Sun 11am-5pm
