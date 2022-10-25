Melbourne
A cardboard box with the words Good & Fugly on it is filled with fruit and vegetables and there are other vegetables around the box
Photograph: Dean McCartney

Good and Fugly delivers fugly but tasty produce straight to your door

It's here to prove there’s nothing wrong with ugly fruit and veg

Written by
Sanam Goodman
Here’s one for all the sustainable foodies out there. 

Food waste startup Good and Fugly has launched in Melbourne, and it's here to deliver cosmetically challenged fruit and veg across the city. Good and Fugly first launched in Sydney in 2020 to help fight Australia’s food waste epidemic, with 25 per cent of all Australian produce not even leaving the farm. Since launching, the company has delivered more than 200,000 kgs of quirky fruit and veg to customers, saving all of it from going to waste. 

With prices ranging from $32 to $62 (and a 10 per cent discount for weekly and fortnightly subscribers), the cost of the produce and delivery is roughly 20 per cent below supermarket costs, meaning you get to save money and do good at the same time. Every Good and Fugly box is filled with fresh, seasonal produce direct from farmers, and comes with recipe cards to help inspire you to create delicious meals. 

“The price of fruit and veg is skyrocketing, and still, major supermarkets are rejecting produce based on looks alone. Since our launch in Sydney, we’ve had an overwhelming demand from Victorians to launch Good and Fugly in Melbourne and we’re excited to enter a market of passionate foodies,” says Good and Fugly founder, Richard Tourino.

As part of their launch, the team at Good and Fugly are keen to connect with local Victorian farmers who have surplus stock they need cleared or produce that will likely be rejected by supermarkets. Farmers who are interested in taking part are welcome to contact Good and Fugly’s Hotline at 13-000-FUGLY. 

Order your box today via the Good & Fugly website.

If you are looking for other ways to have an impact, check out the best zero-waste stores in Melbourne

