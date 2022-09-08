The best zero-waste stores in Melbourne to help you ditch the plastic

Since its humble beginnings back in 2012, the Source has grown into Australia’s largest specialised bulk food retailer. These days, they’ve got locations from Balaclava to Brunswick and Malvern to Moonee Ponds. So no matter where you live in Melbourne, there’s probably a store near you.
Inside you’ll find all the bulk foods basics as well as sweet treats like chocolate cherry bites and roast almond nougat. You’ll also be greeted with an impressive array of cleaning products - all without the usual wasteful packaging, of course!