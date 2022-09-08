The best zero-waste stores in Melbourne to help you ditch the plastic

Helping the environment can feel like an overwhelming prospect, but there are lots of things we as individuals can do to help out. Swapping out traditional plastic-wrapped groceries and consumer items for zero-waste alternatives is a fantastic way to start.

From filling up your pantry with basics like flour and oils to stocking up on local wines for the weekend, there’s a zero-waste way to get the job done. Just remember to bring your own container to these stores (or buy one of theirs) and picture all the plastic you’re saving from the landfill.