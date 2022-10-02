Melbourne
A burgundy advent calendar surrounded by chocolates and Christmas decorations.
Photograph: Supplied

Haigh’s Chocolates just dropped a bougie, limited-edition advent calendar

There’s only one catch: it retails for $1,190

Written by
Leah Glynn
Christmas just got a whole lot sweeter with the release of a luxurious advent calendar by Haigh’s Chocolates. 

Back by popular demand after selling out last year, it will feature a curated selection of handmade and small-batch artisan chocolates. Many of these indulgent treats – like the never-before-seen dark orange fondant-filled frogs, milk chocolate lemon meringue pie and 70 per cent chocolate gin liqueur – are exclusive to the advent calendar, with plenty more delicious surprises to discover upon opening. 

Every individual chocolate will be placed inside a silver embossed drawer, which will be housed in a custom-made box that pays homage to the first Haigh’s Chocolates store at Beehive Corner in Rundle Mall, Adelaide.

“This year’s calendar celebrates more than 107 years of Haigh’s Chocolates and our very first store which opened at Beehive Corner in 1915,” says Alister Haigh, chief executive of Haigh’s Chocolates. “The decorative box design captures the beauty of the heritage-listed building with sophisticated detail and complements the selection of premium quality chocolates found inside each drawer.”

A bespoke box of world-class chocolates doesn’t come cheap though, with the advent calendar retailing for $1,190. So if this is high on your Christmas wish list, now’s the time to start saving.

This super-luxe advent calendar can be purchased online through pre-order only, with limited stock available. Head to the website now to snap up yours.

Craving something sweet? These are the best chocolate shops in Melbourne.

