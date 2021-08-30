One of Melbourne's most popular vintage fashion markets takes its sales online

Melbourne is a haven for vintage fashions, but sourcing the best stuff can often mean crisscrossing the city – and during lockdown, this means cross checking multiple websites and sellers.

Thankfully, this spring, Hawkeye Vintage is taking its popular vintage markets online, hosting a two-day vintage fashion sale via Instagram Live. Hawkeye has carved out a niche in the local vintage fashion market, and its online sales are no different. Expect luxury vintage bags, clothing, jewellery and homewares, with the authenticity of items guaranteed. Past sales have featured brands like Dior, Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Celine, Gucci and Fendi.

The online sales are hosted via Instagram Live to afford guests an interactive shopping experience similar to Hawkeye's real-life markets (instead of just an online store). The sales are hosted by Hawkeye's founder Danielle Goodwin, and the group also offers consignment if you're also interested in selling your luxury threads.

Hawkeye's next Instagram Live sale is happening September 10 and 11 from 10am to 7pm each day. Head to Instagram to take part.