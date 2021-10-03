Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right House of Handmade

A wall filled with handmade artisan gifts at House of Handmade.
Photograph: House of Handmade

Shop an amazing range of locally handmade products at this giftshop on Bridge Road

This quaint little handmade gift shop opened in 2016 and quickly became a local favourite. Most of the makers and artists it stocks are based in Melbourne, and nearly everything in the store is Australian. You'll find jewellery, candles, prints, funky Melbourne and Australiana souvenirs, baby gifts, children's toys and so much more. Special shoutout to the kind of people who likes surprising their friends with one-of-a-kind pieces: many of the products in the store are one-off, so you can be sure no one else can get their hands on it. 

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 73 Bridge Road
Richmond
Melbourne
3121
Contact:
www.houseofhandmade.com.au Call Venue 03 9425 9710
Opening hours: Tue-Sat, 10am-4pm
