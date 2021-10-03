Shop an amazing range of locally handmade products at this giftshop on Bridge Road

This quaint little handmade gift shop opened in 2016 and quickly became a local favourite. Most of the makers and artists it stocks are based in Melbourne, and nearly everything in the store is Australian. You'll find jewellery, candles, prints, funky Melbourne and Australiana souvenirs, baby gifts, children's toys and so much more. Special shoutout to the kind of people who likes surprising their friends with one-of-a-kind pieces: many of the products in the store are one-off, so you can be sure no one else can get their hands on it.