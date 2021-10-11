Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Human Salon

Human Salon

Shopping Melbourne
Time Out says

The place to go when all you want is some TLC and a great haircut

Human Salon is a female-owned and operated hair studio in Curtin House. The small salon has just a couple of seats and washing basins, so the space feels quieter and more relaxing without the constant buzz from rows of clients waiting to be primped. While they get a trim or colour, clients are offered tea or coffee (and for later appointments, wine from Good Intentions Wine Co). And if you're very lucky, salon dog Wookie might be in residence providing inspo for anyone who wants beachy waves.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: Level 3, Curtin House, 252 Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
humansalon.com Call Venue 03 9663 1770
Opening hours: Mon 11am-7pm; Tue & Wed, 10am-7pm; Thu 10am-8pm; Fri 10am-7pm; Sat 9am-5pm; Sun 11am-5pm
