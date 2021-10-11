The place to go when all you want is some TLC and a great haircut

Human Salon is a female-owned and operated hair studio in Curtin House. The small salon has just a couple of seats and washing basins, so the space feels quieter and more relaxing without the constant buzz from rows of clients waiting to be primped. While they get a trim or colour, clients are offered tea or coffee (and for later appointments, wine from Good Intentions Wine Co). And if you're very lucky, salon dog Wookie might be in residence providing inspo for anyone who wants beachy waves.