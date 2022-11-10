Melbourne
Get us in your inbox

A woman getting dressed in clothing by Ngali, a fashion brand.
Photograph: Supplied | Ngali

Six Indigenous-owned businesses to support in Victoria

We’ve compiled a range of Indigenous-owned businesses making a cultural impact through their products

Written by James Italia-Prasad
With calls for a First Nations Voice enshrined in the Constitution growing by the day, getting behind local Indigenous-owned businesses is an accessible means through which we can demonstrate allyship. Ranging from stunning sartorial designs to authentic artistry, here are six Indigenous-owned businesses around Victoria whose goods you can enjoy all the while championing the world’s oldest continuing culture. 

Looking for more ways to show your support? We've rounded up First Nations organisations and social justice campaigns you can support.

Six Indigenous-owned Victorian businesses to support

Gammin Threads
Photograph: Gammin Threads

Gammin Threads

Gammin Threads produces casual chillwear and accessories that blend pop culture with Indigenous and female empowerment. In line with its brand name ‘Gammin’, a jovial indigenous term meaning ‘joking’, designs are light-hearted and versatile enough to be worn around the house or draw eyes on the streets just the same.

Creator Tahnee Edwards, who also works as an Aboriginal family violence prevention worker, has created lines to be worn ‘just for mob’ and those that are ‘ally friendly’ meaning there is something to be found for everyone. Gammin Threads has regular open sales from its studio in Fitzroy, and you can browse its range here

Ngarga Warendj
Photograph: Ngarga Warendj

Ngarga Warendj

Ngarga Warendj, meaning ‘dancing wombat’, is a family-owned business operating out of Gippsland that makes a range of woodwork, sculpture and gift wear featuring traditional Indigenous designs and symbology. Its handmade chopping boards feature a blend of aesthetics and functionality and are an unmissable addition to any kitchen, combining detailed imprints of Australian flora and fauna set on natural acacia and olivewood. Explore the range on the Ngarga Warendj website.

Amber Days
Photograph: Amber Days

Amber Days

Created by a Yorta Yorta and Boonwurrung mother in search of sustainable clothing for her daughter, Amber days is a Melbourne-based ethical children’s wear label that uses natural fabrics and ethical manufacturing processes to minimise the impact on the environment. Products range from patterned casualwear to swimwear, and each collection features collaborations with different Indigenous artists that take inspiration from the Australian bush, desert and sea. Check out the range here.

Kinya Lerrk
Photograph: Kinya Lerrk

Kinya Lerrk

Translating to ‘women coming together’ in Wemba Wemba language, Kinya Lerrk is the joint endeavour of Indigenous visual artists Megan Van Den Berg and Emma Bamblett. The company incorporates authentic Indigenous art on circular plaques inscribed with messages that acknowledge the Traditional owners of the land. It's a great way to pay respect to Traditional Owners, all the while visually enlivening homes and offices. The customisable range can be found on the Kinya Lerrk website.

Haus of Dizzy
Photograph: Haus of Dizzy

Haus of Dizzy

Haus of Dizzy is a statement jewellery company run by Wiradjuri woman Kristy Dickinson. Pieces prominently feature messages of Indigenous empowerment and are designed to encourage and celebrate cultural dialogue, while doubling as a bold accessory that compliments any look. Each piece is designed and hand-painted from a Fitzroy studio, and items are sold in multiple stores around Victoria. Check out the range here.

Ngali
Photograph: Supplied | Ngali

Ngali

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • Docklands

Translating to ‘us’ in a number of Australian Indigenous languages, Ngali is a fashion label founded by Wiradjuri woman Denni Francisco. Many of its pieces feature silk fabrics, and the range includes high-end scarves, tops and dresses designed to last. A portion of proceeds made from each Ngali purchase goes to fund the IT and literacy skills of young people living in remote Aboriginal communities, and the brand has recently opened a store in the Docklands. Check Ngali out here.

