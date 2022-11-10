Six Indigenous-owned businesses to support in Victoria

Gammin Threads produces casual chillwear and accessories that blend pop culture with Indigenous and female empowerment. In line with its brand name ‘Gammin’, a jovial indigenous term meaning ‘joking’, designs are light-hearted and versatile enough to be worn around the house or draw eyes on the streets just the same.

Creator Tahnee Edwards, who also works as an Aboriginal family violence prevention worker, has created lines to be worn ‘just for mob’ and those that are ‘ally friendly’ meaning there is something to be found for everyone. Gammin Threads has regular open sales from its studio in Fitzroy, and you can browse its range here.