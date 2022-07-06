Time Out says

Founded in Melbourne over 25 years ago, Jasper Junior still evokes the same magical, nostalgic, warm and fuzzy feelings as it did on day one of its opening. Inside, you’ll find a wonderful mix of heritage toys that will have children captivated and send adults down memory lane, remembering the timeless and classic toys they played with as children.

Jasper Junior refers to itself as the “toy suppliers to Santa,” and it prides itself on supporting local makers, sustainability, safety and inclusivity in its ranges. Just next door is Jasper Coffee, and it’s here where Jasper Junior got its start and its name. After displaying toys inside of the coffee shop, it soon moved into the space next door — and you can still pop over to Jasper Coffee for a babycino after shopping for toys with your little ones.

Some of the most popular toys here are the treasured nesting Babushka dolls that are all hand-made and painted in Russia, and Jasper Junior is also known for being one of the few stockists for popular imported products. Find classic soft toys by Merrythought, including lovely handmade English teddy bears, as well as figure playsets by German brand Playmboil and fairy dresses by Australian brand Little Gems. The dresses sell out quickly, so if your little one is keen, the shop recommends leaving your details and desired sizes and styles.

You’ll see fairies are a big theme in the store, and customers can get in touch with the Jasper Junior Fairies to assist with orders or product enquiries. And if you can’t make it to the store in person, you can also shop the full range online for delivery or click and collect.