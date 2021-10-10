Jet Nailbar welcomes bridal parties, hens parties and baby showers for a glamorous experience to remember

Located in the heart of Brunswick, Jet Nailbar is a European-style salon that offers a wide range of services, but nails are definitely its speciality. You can get anything from shellac, SNS, acrylic, hard gel and detailed nail art. Being in the heart of the bridal precinct, the floor plan is set up perfectly for group bookings for everything from weddings to hen's parties and even baby showers.