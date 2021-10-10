Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Jet Nailbar

Jet Nailbar

Shopping Brunswick
Jet Nailbar

Time Out says

Jet Nailbar welcomes bridal parties, hens parties and baby showers for a glamorous experience to remember

Located in the heart of Brunswick, Jet Nailbar is a European-style salon that offers a wide range of services, but nails are definitely its speciality. You can get anything from shellac, SNS, acrylic, hard gel and detailed nail art. Being in the heart of the bridal precinct, the floor plan is set up perfectly for group bookings for everything from weddings to hen's parties and even baby showers.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: Shop 7, Sparta Place
Brunswick
Melbourne
3056
Transport: Nearby stations: Brunswick Station, Buses: Brunswick Station
Contact:
jetnailbar.com.au Call Venue 03 9380 1222
Opening hours: Tue 10am-6pm; Wed-Thu 10am-7pm; Fri 10am-6pm; Sat 9am-5pm; Sun by appointment
You may also like