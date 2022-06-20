Time Out says

Founders Athan Didaskalou and Richard Li both felt frustrated by how the luggage market was saturated with poorly designed products being sold at extreme premiums. They decided to take matters into their own hands and launched July in 2018 as an online luggage label that sold a single product: the Carry On.

The high-quality signature case features a strong polycarbonate shell, anodised aluminium bumpers, Japanese zippers and a water-resistant and stain-proof nylon lining. It was also designed to hold the maximum capacity of luggage allowed inside the cabin with you, has an ejectable USB-C battery charger and features a secure TSA lock. Travellers fell in love with the product, and the brand quickly got to work designing additional products and opened its retail flagship store in 2019.

Designed by Melbourne architecture firm One Design Office, the space reflects the clean, minimalist and high-tech designs found in July's product range. Now, shoppers can get an in-person look at the full range, including backpacks, totes, accessories and check-in and carry-on luggage. And if you have a last-minute trip coming up and can't wait for shipping, you can pop in and out with new luggage quickly.

