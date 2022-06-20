Melbourne
Timeout

July Luggage QV

  1. The exterior of the July Luggage store in QV.
    Photograph: July Luggage QV
  2. A store employee arranging luggage on a display.
    Photograph: July Luggage
  3. A series of three display areas in a luggage store.
    Photograph: July Luggage
Time Out says

After launching in 2018, this travel and luggage brand has become a favourite among Australian travellers

Founders Athan Didaskalou and Richard Li both felt frustrated by how the luggage market was saturated with poorly designed products being sold at extreme premiums. They decided to take matters into their own hands and launched July in 2018 as an online luggage label that sold a single product: the Carry On.

The high-quality signature case features a strong polycarbonate shell, anodised aluminium bumpers, Japanese zippers and a water-resistant and stain-proof nylon lining. It was also designed to hold the maximum capacity of luggage allowed inside the cabin with you, has an ejectable USB-C battery charger and features a secure TSA lock. Travellers fell in love with the product, and the brand quickly got to work designing additional products and opened its retail flagship store in 2019. 

Designed by Melbourne architecture firm One Design Office, the space reflects the clean, minimalist and high-tech designs found in July's product range. Now, shoppers can get an in-person look at the full range, including backpacks, totes, accessories and check-in and carry-on luggage. And if you have a last-minute trip coming up and can't wait for shipping, you can pop in and out with new luggage quickly. 

Planning a day in the CBD? Check out our handy guide to all the best things to do in the city.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Shop 01-065
Cnr Lonsdale Street, Swanston Street
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
july.com/au
Opening hours:
Daily 11am-6pm
