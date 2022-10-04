Melbourne
Timeout

  A produce display of radishes.
    Photograph: Leaf
  A bulk food display at a grocery store.
    Photograph: Leaf
  A flower display at a grocery store.
    Photograph: Leaf
Time Out says

The High Street store will stock hard-to-find artisanal pantry items, organic produce, and Australia’s first Schulz Organic Dairy self-pour milk bar

Armadale is slated to be home to the third Leaf in Melbourne, joining the Elwood and Hawthorn stores as a premier ‘village grocer’ offering in Melbourne’s South East.

The High Street store will house a curated selection of stock from local and international small-scale producers, alongside organic produce, artisanal pantry item and kitchen staples. Expect products showcasing local growers, farmers, and suppliers matched with unique finds and specialty items like heirloom pumpkins, black sapote from North Queensland rainforests and Great Ocean Road Vitality Jamu powerhouse tonic.

Similar to its sibling stores, Leaf Armadale will offer in-store experiences, including Australia’s first self-pour Schulz Organic Dairy ‘milk bar’ and a full range of bulk grains, nuts and seeds to scoop yourself.

“We hope that by expanding the Leaf brand, we can continue to inspire the local community and future generations of shoppers to celebrate real food in all its glory, nourishing the mind and body with nothing but the best produce available," says Leaf founder Leon Mugavin. "Because if it’s not good enough to feed my family, it’s not good enough to be in my stores.”

Leaf Armadale is now open at 833 High Street, Armadale.

Can't make it to the store? Here are the best grocery delivery services in Melbourne.

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
833 High Street
Armadale
Melbourne
3143
Contact:
theleafstore.com.au
(03) 9647 5094
Opening hours:
Daily 7am-7pm
