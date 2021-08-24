Skip the supermarket and have your weekly shopping delivered right to your door

Grocery delivery services are incredibly convenient, but that’s not the only reason to try one. Because they don’t have the overheads of regular retailers, they can sometimes offer better value for money, especially when it comes to premium and organic produce. Some offer access to things that aren’t easily found in the big supermarket chains, like items from smaller producers and specialty goods that usually go to restaurants. And others allow you to put your money where your values are by buying locally, ethically and sustainably.

Whatever your fancy, here are eight grocery delivery services in Melbourne worth checking out.

Looking to get more things delivered? Here's dinner sorted, plus coffee and cheese deliverables.