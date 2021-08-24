What? A la carte and produce boxes, plus a huge range of groceries.
How much? No order minimum, though orders over $39.50 have no delivery fee ($12 otherwise).
This grocer can almost entirely replace your supermarket shop, offering everything from meat and pantry items to natural cleaning products. There’s a “menu” of what’s available in the box each week, from there you can customise as much as you like with a mix of fresh produce and groceries. There are even recipe cards with ideas on how to use what’s in the box.
Value hunters will appreciate the weekly specials and bulk buying options, as well as the Grocer’s Choice box which is not customisable but, the website claims, will stretch your budget twice as far as it would go in the supermarket. Real Food Grocer also prioritises sustainability and ethical sourcing, which means all meat is RSPCA-approved, all products are palm-oil free, dry goods are packaged in returnable glass containers, and you might find some “ugly” fruit and veg in your box.