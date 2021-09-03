Lido, Classic and Cameo cinemas are selling choc tops for Father's Day

The local cinemas are selling choc tops, popcorn, merch and more to help make Father's Day special

Father's Day might be a little different this year, but some of our independent theatres are hoping to bring a little movie magic to the day.

On the afternoon of Sunday, September 5, Melbourne's Lido, Cameo and Classic cinemas are opening their box offices to sell takeaway choc tops, popcorn, beer, wine, gift cards and merch.

To complement the snack bar offerings, the cinemas' at-home movie services have curated a Father's Day line-up of films all based around cinematic dads. Think fresh award-winners like Minari and The Father, plus favourites like Boy and The Castle.

If you don't live with your dad, you of course won't be able to have a movie night together – but there's no reason you can't independently source your snacks and enjoy a film remotely together (we suggest syncing up your playing times and chat on the phone at the same time).

Lido, Classic and Cameo cinemas will be open from 1pm to 4.30pm on Sunday, September 5 to sell takeaway snacks and gifts. You can access the At Home film streaming services any time.