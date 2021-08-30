The Hazel team have curated a range of Father's Day menus including a brunch menu toting big breakfast packs with all the trimmings. There are loaded English muffins and Father's Day feasts complete with beef and stout pie, duck fat roast potatoes and sticky date pudding. There's also a vegetarian pack on offer.
The Father's Day Feast is priced at $70pp and the Big Breakfast Pack is $60. An à la carte breakfast menu is also available and you can pick it up from the venue or have it delivered within a 25km radius. Order here.