Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Bomba - Father's Day at home
The best Father's Day food hampers in Melbourne

Gift your dad the best gift there is: damn good food

Written by
Rushani Epa
It's time to celebrate the father figure in your life once again on Father's Day (that's Sunday, September 5 2021 if you needed a reminder). As far as father figures go, they can historically be pretty difficult to buy a gift for. We suggest having a look at these meal kits from some of Melbourne's best restaurants instead. After all, the way to anyone's heart is usually via their stomach.

There are premium oyster kits for the hands-on dad or dumpling feasts for the type that likes to take it easy. Whatever it is they like, there's something guaranteed to please everyone.

Need more gift ideas? Here's our Father's Day gift guide to look at, too. 

RECOMMENDED: The best gift hampers to send in Melbourne.

The best Father's Day meal kits in Melbourne

Hazel
Hazel

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

The Hazel team have curated a range of Father's Day menus including a brunch menu toting big breakfast packs with all the trimmings. There are loaded English muffins and Father's Day feasts complete with beef and stout pie, duck fat roast potatoes and sticky date pudding. There's also a vegetarian pack on offer.

The Father's Day Feast is priced at $70pp and the Big Breakfast Pack is $60. An à la carte breakfast menu is also available and you can pick it up from the venue or have it delivered within a 25km radius. Order here.

Read more
Tulum
Tulum

  • Restaurants
  • Turkish
  • Balaclava

One of Melbourne's best restaurants is putting on an unforgettable feast à la Yotam Ottolenghi. Istanbul-born chef Coskun Uysal (who happens to be good pals with Ottolenghi) is set to cook up some of the acclaimed cookbook author's favourites. Start with mezze featuring roasted eggplant and tahini yoghurt and smoked labne with black olives and pistachio. Follow it up with roasted Persian spiced lamb shoulder and fattoush with pomegranate then finish the meal with cardamom rice pudding and hazelnut. 

The menu is priced at $65 per person and is available Friday, Saturday and Sunday for pickup or delivery within a 10km radius of the venue for $15. To place your order simply phone 0424131881.

Read more
The Fishmonger's Son
The Fishmonger's Son

For a luxe, hands-on Father's Day option, seafood extraordinaire the Fishmonger’s Son is offering a specially curated at-home oyster shucking kit. It comes complete with 18 oysters – this includes three varieties of premium live oysters (Royal Miyagi, Rock and Pacific) as well as an oyster shucking knife and a tin of Yarra Valley Bloody Shiraz Gin caviar.

Packs are $125 each and can be ordered directly via email to orders@thefishmongersson.com. Orders must be placed by Thursday, September 2 for pick-up at the Fishmonger’s Son on Saturday, September 4. Delivery is also available for those who live within 5km of Carlton North via Your Grocer

Polperro
Polperro

  • Attractions
  • Vineyards
  • Red Hill

For those lucky enough to reside in the Mornington Peninsula, this one's for you. Polperro Winery is offering a Father's Day chef's menu that serves two and has the option to include the winery's very own wine pairing. As for the menu itself, one can expect dishes pertaining to the farm (salami, ricotta and honey whisky sourdough), the sea (caviar, blini, egg and chives), the land (braised beef short rib) as well as sweets like chocolate, Davidson plum and coconut.

The menu costs $155 for two people (with the option available to add on extra people). Order prior to September 4 and delivery is available on Sunday, September 5 across the Peninsula for $16.50. Order here.

Read more
Añada

Añada

  • Restaurants
  • Fitzroy

Añada is Spanish for ‘year’s harvest’, an apt choice of name for a restaurant with a commitment to seasonal ingredients and a constantly shifting menu. This year the team are offering a Spanish feast featuring classics like: Añada's sourdough with ajo blanco (almond dip); a jamon and pamplona charcuterie board with escabeche; potato tortilla with aioli and slow roasted beef cheek in oloroso and paprika with a broad bean pilaf. The venue's delightful basque cheesecake can be added for an extra $10. 

Meals will set you back $45 per person and can be picked up between 6pm to 7pm on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Orders can be made directly by emailing Barney at barney@anada.com.au and notifying him of the amount of servings you'd like.

Read more
Bomba
Bomba

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Spanish boozer Bomba is bringing back its finish-at-home meal kits exclusively for the Father’s Day weekend. The classic Spanish feast includes the likes of freshly baked focaccia; onion and manchego croquettes; house-cured Port Lincoln sardines; slow-roasted lamb shoulder and spiced pumpkin.

It's priced at $130 for two people and orders are open until Thursday, September 2 for delivery on Saturday, September 4 or Sunday, September 5. Order here.

Read more
The Oriental Teahouse
The Oriental Teahouse

  • Restaurants
  • South Yarra

Classic yum cha haunt Oriental Teahouse has a sprawling dumpling feast in mind for Father's Day. Included in the pack is steamed and pan-fried dumplings, char siu bao and Chinese broccoli with oyster sauce and even chocolate dumplings. 

The Father’s Day Dumpling Feast is priced at $120 and can be ordered via Providoor.  

Read more
Indu
Indu

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

South Indian-Sri Lankan eatery Indu is here to treat all father figures with several starters such as besan fritters with cardamom aioli, Goan pork curry, red lentil daal and homemade paratha and spiced carrot cake with walnut and chantilly cream. There’s a vegetarian option available, too.

Priced at $80 each box serves two and can be delivered directly to your doorstep. Order here

Read more
Bistro Guillaume
Bistro Guillaume

  • Restaurants
  • Southbank

Bistro Guillaume is all class this Father's Day. This French-style bistro is doing a boeuf en croute (AKA a beef Wellington) with a Paris mash that's guaranteed to fill the whole family.

Each portion serves four generously and is priced at $159. It's available for pick up and delivery on Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5 with order cut-off on Thursday, September 2. Order here.

Read more
Stokehouse
Stokehouse

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • St Kilda

Beachside favourite Stokehouse is offering a limited four-course Father's Day box. Inside you'll find saffron escabeche octopus, mussels and radishes; smoked ocean trout and cod roe dip with lavosh; rolled lamb saddle stuffed with cavolo nero and black garlic; tarragon hazelnut milk chocolate rocher, caramelised pear and caramel sauce – among other things. There's even the option to add on half a dozen Sydney Rock oysters with cucumber mignonette and hot sauce for $24.

Each box serves two and is available for $130. Order here.

Read more
Book online
Nobu
Nobu

  • Restaurants
  • Southbank

Japanese restaurant Nobu is offering a deluxe sashimi platter fit for a king. Expect an assorted array of sashimi including tuna, salmon, yellowtail, scallop, scampi and Ikura (red caviar). 

Each platter serves four people and is priced at $149. Order here up until 5pm Saturday, September 4 for pick up or delivery.

Read more
Book online
King and Godfree
King and Godfree

  • Bars
  • Carlton

Carlton stalwart King and Godfree is taking the breakfast in bed tradition to the next level with its Father’s Day Breakfast box. Each pack includes a dozen free-range eggs, a loaf of white sourdough, K&G ground coffee, fresh tomatoes La Boqueria mild chorizo, Dr Marty’s crumpets, Sicilian marmalade, premium butter, Salt Kitchen's pork, parsley and sage sausages, and Uncle Smallgoods’ streaky bacon.

It’s available for pick-up and delivery for $95 per pack. Orders can be placed directly via the website with delivery recommended for the day prior to Father's Day.

Read more
Book online
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

