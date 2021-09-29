This Melbourne brand makes playful earrings and necklaces from glass bead and sustainably grown wood

Clea Garrick launched Limedrop in 2006 after finishing her degree in fashion design at Queensland University of Technology. Since then, the brand has established itself as a leading Australian jeweller known for playful earrings and necklaces made from glass beads and sustainably grown rosewood and cherrywood. Every piece is handcrafted in the Melbourne studio, and you can also request custom sizes.