Limedrop

Shopping, Jewellery Fitzroy
A pair of pink and red glass bead earrings shaped like flowers.
Photograph: Limedrop

This Melbourne brand makes playful earrings and necklaces from glass bead and sustainably grown wood

Clea Garrick launched Limedrop in 2006 after finishing her degree in fashion design at Queensland University of Technology. Since then, the brand has established itself as a leading Australian jeweller known for playful earrings and necklaces made from glass beads and sustainably grown rosewood and cherrywood. Every piece is handcrafted in the Melbourne studio, and you can also request custom sizes. 

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 395 Gore St
Fitzroy
Melbourne
3065
Contact:
www.limedrop.com.au Call Venue 0404 024 592
