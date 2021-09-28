This Abbotsford studio specialises in simple gold and silver pieces that are perfect for daily wear

Founder and designer Kari Layton views jewellery as something that should be complementary to the human form. That's why the pieces you'll find by Lott Studio are simple to the eye and designed for everyday wear. Based in Abbotsford, this studio specialises in hoop and stud earrings, metallic pendant necklaces and irregular bangle bracelets. If you're after something in particular, the studio also offers a bespoke jewellery service.