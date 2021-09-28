Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Lott Studio

Lott Studio

Shopping, Jewellery Abbotsford
A woman wearing a gold necklace and a silver ring by Lott Studio.
Photograph: Lott Studio

Time Out says

This Abbotsford studio specialises in simple gold and silver pieces that are perfect for daily wear

Founder and designer Kari Layton views jewellery as something that should be complementary to the human form. That's why the pieces you'll find by Lott Studio are simple to the eye and designed for everyday wear. Based in Abbotsford, this studio specialises in hoop and stud earrings, metallic pendant necklaces and irregular bangle bracelets. If you're after something in particular, the studio also offers a bespoke jewellery service.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 277 Johnston St
Abbotsford
Melbourne
3067
Contact:
lottstudio.com.au Call Venue 0422 633 717
Opening hours: Wed-Sat, 11am-5pm
You may also like