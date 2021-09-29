Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Lucy Folk Jewellery

Lucy Folk Jewellery

Shopping Melbourne
A friendship band by Lucy Folk.
Photograph: Lucy Folk

Show off your friendship with a loved one with beautiful locally-made bracelets by Lucy Folk

When you think of friendship jewellery, you probably think of those classic necklaces that are two halves of a heart. While cute, those pieces are pretty childlike, and if you're an adult who wants to show off your friendship with a loved one perhaps you're after something a bit more mature. Lucy Folk specialises in playful and ornate macrame friendship bracelets with plated metals. They look like a far more sophisticated version of those string bracelets you might have made at summer camp. You can also shop for earrings, necklaces and rings.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 1a Crossley St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.lucyfolk.com Call Venue 03 9663 6829
