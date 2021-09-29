Show off your friendship with a loved one with beautiful locally-made bracelets by Lucy Folk

When you think of friendship jewellery, you probably think of those classic necklaces that are two halves of a heart. While cute, those pieces are pretty childlike, and if you're an adult who wants to show off your friendship with a loved one perhaps you're after something a bit more mature. Lucy Folk specialises in playful and ornate macrame friendship bracelets with plated metals. They look like a far more sophisticated version of those string bracelets you might have made at summer camp. You can also shop for earrings, necklaces and rings.